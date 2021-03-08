Porsche has further increased its investment into electric supercar maker Rimac Automobili.

The German company has pumped another 70m euros into the brand, taking its share from 15.5 per cent to 24 per cent.

Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board and member of the executive board for finance and IT at Porsche AG, said: ‘Rimac is excellently positioned in prototype solutions and small series.

‘Mate Rimac and his team are important partners, especially when it comes to supporting us in the development of components. Rimac is well on its way to becoming a Tier 1 supplier for Porsche and other manufacturers in the high-tech segment.’

Meschke added: ‘Porsche has already placed its first orders with Rimac for the development of highly innovative series components. Both partners benefit from this closer collaboration.

‘Mate Rimac inspires us with his innovative ideas. By the same token, he benefits from our know-how in production and methodological expertise in development.

‘Our investment in the company has turned out to be absolutely right. Rimac’s value has increased many times over since our initial investment. In addition, the company has developed very well technologically.

‘We are expanding our cooperation step by step and are also benefiting from Rimac’s strength in innovation.’

Since Porsche’s first investment in 2018 (of 10 per cent), the team at Rimac Automobil has doubled to nearly 1,000 people. The firm now works with many major car manufacturers, including Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina and Koenigsegg.

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, (pictured) said: ‘Porsche has been a big supporter of our company since 2018, and it has always been a privilege to have one of the world’s most iconic sports car brands be a part of Rimac.

‘We’re proud to work together on new exciting and electrified products and of the fact that Porsche’s trust in Rimac resulted in several rounds of investment, making Porsche an important shareholder of the company.

‘With many OEMs across the world being Rimac customers, it is important, both for Rimac and Porsche, that we remain an entirely independent business.

‘Our projects and our shareholders are – and will always be – entirely separate, allowing us to maintain the information firewall that our partners rely on, and enabling us to continue working with many OEMs.

‘The partnership with Porsche helps the company develop and grow which is beneficial for all of our customers.’