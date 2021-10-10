POWER: Highly Commended Auction House of the Year – Car Dealer Power Awards 2021

Aston Barclay has narrowly missed out in the Car Auction House of the Year Category but has been highly commended by voters.

The dealer group has overseen a year of huge change – largely as a result of the pandemic – and is now running an omnichannel sales programme, where every sale is available online

The company, which also publishes a monthly ‘desirability index’ for used cars, says it is thrilled by the latest recognition.

Here is what a spokesman had to say…

How did it feel to be highly commended?

‘We’ve long partnered with Car Dealer, and so to be recognised as being highly commended is a great accolade for Aston Barclay.’

What does it mean to you to be highly commended?

‘Aston Barclay strives to develop a winning proposition for our customers, so to have these efforts be recognised with a publication like Car Dealer is high praise.

‘It helps to reiterate that Aston Barclay takes its position in the market seriously, and continues to drive the remarketing industry forward.’

How important are the Car Dealer Power awards to the industry?

‘Having a third party able to take a subjective view on the industry is an important part of recognising excellence.’

How has the past year been for the company?

‘It’s been a year of embedding new practices for Aston Barclay.

‘As everyone was forced to think differently about how we operate, we have had the enviable position of seeing continued best in class metrics, and so have been able to pick and choose the best of both worlds – both pre and post Covid.

‘A prime example is our omnichannel sales programme, where every sale is available online.

‘In sales where viewing cars is important, we offer them either lined up prior to sale, or we drive them through the auction hall.’

What are your thoughts on the future?

‘We continue to assess the industry and market, and are now looking ahead to the challenges we will see next year as the supply of new vehicles returns to normal levels.

‘We anticipate the current buoyant market returning to something more like we’ve seen before the pandemic took hold in the middle part of next year if the forecasts on supply continue to prove true.’