Premium used cars most in demand in July according to Aston Barclay desirability index

Premium SUVs and used sports car have been the most in demand cars throughout July according to leading auction group Aston Barclay.

The auctioneers’ used car desirability index found that the BMW 7-Series and M4 have been the most sought-after vehicles across both both its physical and online auction channels.

Closely behind them come the Mercedes S-Class and Range Rover Velar.

It is the first month of the year where no electric vehicles have featured in the top 25 while the Lexus NX was the only hybrid to feature.

The index takes into consideration web views prior to sale, the number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

In July, 19 out of the top 25 places were taken up by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Jaguar, Range Rover and Lexus.

The increased demand for higher end SUVs and sports cars has been driven by a number of supply issues, mainly the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

The increased demand was also seen at the lower price end of the market with the Fiat 500C, the Suzuki Jimny and the Skoda Yeti in short supply.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, said: ‘Our latest index highlights the current demand for premium vehicles.

‘At this end of the market consumers do not want to wait long periods for a new car to arrive so they have switched their attention to the used market to source their next car.

‘This has meant many dealers are competing for the same make and model of car which continues to push up prices.’

Top 10 most desirable cars

BMW 7-Series

Desirability score: 6.5

BMW M4

Desirability score: 6.5

Mercedes S-Class

Desirability score:6.1

Range Rover Velar

Desirability score: 5.9

Mercedes C-Class

Desirability score: 5.6

BMW Z4

Desirability score: 5.5

BMW M3

Desirability score: 5.4

Mercedes GLC

Desirability score: 5.3

Skoda Karoq

Desirability score: 5.3

Volvo V60

Desirability score: 5.3