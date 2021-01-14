Car retailers with the RAC Dealer Network are being helped to maximise online sales during the pandemic thanks to a new digital pack for websites.

It includes banners promoting click-and-collect and click-and-deliver messages alongside RAC branding.

There are also product videos and standardised texts explaining the advantages of RAC warranties and buying a vehicle from an RAC Approved Dealer.

The new assets are available via the RAC’s online dealer portal, which already includes pandemic-specific resources such as workshop best-practice guides and point-of-sale social distancing materials.

Kellie Grocott, RAC director of sales at Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the warranty and aftersales sector, said the pack hadn’t been created explicitly for lockdown but was ideal for it.

‘During the whole of the pandemic, we’ve been working hard to support our 1,400 dealers with initiatives ranging from online workshops to continuing support from our field agents.

‘These digital assets are the latest in these developments and have turned out to be very well timed.

‘One of the points that our dealers often highlight is that when it comes to online sales, the presence of the RAC brand plays a very important part in creating customer confidence.

‘The assets we have created are designed to maximise this impact, and anecdotal feedback suggests they are already having a positive effect.’

James McCarthy, sales manager at McCarthy Cars of Croydon, pictured, which is an RAC Approved Dealer and long-standing member of the RAC Dealer Network, said: ‘The brand provides extra confidence among prospective buyers.

‘They are much more likely to choose a car from us under “click-and-collect” or “click-and-deliver” knowing we meet RAC Approved Dealer preparation standards and work within the RAC charter and code of conduct.

‘Having access to the right digital assets enables us to make these advantages more apparent quickly and easily.’

