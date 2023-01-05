Rail strikes could spell good news for car dealers, new data suggests

Ongoing rail strikes could spell good news for car dealers after new research suggested they were leading to an increased demand for vehicles.

Data collected by Auto Trader found that the current unreliability of public transport is now a key reason for owning a car for 50 per cent of drivers.

That information, collected from a survey of 2,000 motorists, places issues with public transport as the third largest motivator for car ownership.

It was only topped by ‘needing to get around’ (77 per cent) and ‘freedom and independence’ (69 per cent).

The share of drivers opting to own cars due to unreliable public transport is also 14 per cent higher than it was just three years ago.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned that industrial action will need to continue beyond May unless a ‘reasonable offer’ is made to the union.

Talks are due to be held next week in another attempt to find a settlement and Auto Trader says the longer the situation drags on, the more people will turn to cars to get around.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Many people simply don’t have the option to work from home, so rely heavily on public transport.

‘But with public transport being so frequently disrupted, it’s not surprising that more and more drivers say it is their main reason for car ownership.

‘If the strike action carries on, which is looking likely, I would expect the share to rise even further.’