Renault is the latest car maker to offer a full end-to-end online sales service.

Renault Buy Online allows customers to purchase a Clio, Zoe, Captur, Kadjar and Megane ‘without visiting a dealership’, says the firm.

Much like sister brand Dacia and its online service, Renault Buy Online customers can take out finance and sign agreements and part-exchange their old car.

Customers can opt for home delivery or collection from their chosen dealer, ‘even during the current nationwide restrictions’, says Renault.

The firm says Buy Online ‘supports Renault dealers, who supply the vehicles and process the sale’.

The launch of Buy Online follows other online tools rolled out by Renault earlier this year, including its Virtual Showroom and product walk-arounds by ‘Renault Gurus’.

Vincent Tourette, managing director, Groupe Renault UK, said: ‘We are seeing more customers wanting to complete more of their purchase online.

‘Alongside our Virtual Showroom, we are supporting the traditional physical customer journey with the ability to do everything digitally from the comfort of your own home.

‘We believe that this will become an increasingly useful tool, not only in the future but at present given the current nationwide restrictions.’

Alpine launches new Online Showroom for digital customers