Renault Zoe shows EVs can be among the highest earners for used car dealers – report

The Renault Zoe was among the used cars giving retailers the biggest margin in January, according to new data.

Dealer Auction said the pure-electric compact highlighted the growing opportunity that EVs represent.

But its latest Retail Margin Monitor showed that the used vehicles that enjoyed the largest margins last month were SUVs, which comprised seven of the top 10.

The Zoe came fifth with an average retail margin of £2,540, while the Evoque was top with an average margin of £3,500, followed by the Audi Q3 at £2,630, Nissan X-Trail with £2,570 and Hyundai Tucson 4×4 at £2,570.

Dealer Auction sales and marketing director Sarah Marley said: ‘The Zoe’s performance this month is certainly very interesting.

‘There’s been a lot of noise in the industry about electric cars, and specifically whether they should be top of the list for used car dealers when sourcing stock.

‘The increasing popularity of new EVs will inevitably filter down to the used market.

‘Although we’re still a few years from mainstream adoption, dealers who use the data available to stay ahead of the curve will be in the best position to take advantage of the profit opportunities.’

Meanwhile, at brand level it’s the premium marques that have been offering the highest margin potential, accounting for 60 per cent of January’s top 10.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insight director, said: ‘The Zoe’s arrival on the list highlights just how much of an opportunity used electric vehicles are becoming for retailers.

‘Although they represent just a small fraction of the market, there’s no doubt there is massive consumer demand out there.

‘On our marketplace, used EVs are now selling faster than any other fuel type, and with average prices for a volume-brand EV increasing over 32 per cent year on year in January, with an average sticker price of over £26,000, they offer strong margin potential.’

Top 10 models and their average retail margin

Range Rover Evoque – £3,500

Audi Q3 – £2,630

= Nissan X-Trail – £2,570

= Hyundai Tucson – £2,570

Renault Zoe – £2,540

BMW 5 Series – £2,460

Volvo XC60 – £2,450

Hyundai Santa Fe – £2,410

Mini Countryman – £2,400

Audi A4 – £2,380

Models attracting the highest margin (sub-£25,000 retail), with a significant number of units sold, between January 1 and 31, 2022. Source: Dealer Auction

Top 10 brands and their average retail margin

Land Rover – £3,000

Lexus – £2,800

Jaguar – £2,700

Jeep – £2,500

Audi – £2,300

Mercedes-Benz – £2,250

BMW – £2,200

Volvo – £2,050

Mitsubishi – £2,000

Alfa Romeo – £1,950

Brands with models sold at a retail value of sub-£25,000 in a significant number. Data collected January 1-31, 2022. Source: Dealer Auction