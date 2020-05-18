Auto Trader has developed free Retail Ready tools to help dealers get the message across to customers about safety measures they’re putting in.

It follows an acceleration in consumer website traffic to the automotive marketplace, which peaked at more than a million on Saturday, May 16 – a week-on-week rise of 15 per cent, its highest figure since before the lockdown, and close to what the levels were pre-coronavirus.

Among the tools are details of contactless collection options available as retailers look to hopefully reopen fully from June 1, and with the government saying that click-and-collect is allowed before then.

Auto Trader added that not only were more and more people visiting the site but they were also engaging more with stock and adverts while there.

During the seven days to May 16, the number of leads generated for retailers rose by 48 per cent year-on-year, and Auto Trader said that some 12,700 vehicles were now being saved every day – a year-on-year increase of 58 per cent.

According to Auto Trader, recent research showed that social distancing anxieties about a ‘normal’ visit to a dealership post-lockdown were causing concerns among 76 per cent of consumers.

As such, from May 20 dealers will be able to show customers via their Auto Trader adverts what they’ve done to make buying safer.

Examples include traders who are offering a home delivery service being able to display a corresponding indicator flag. In addition, prospective buyers will be able to book a live video viewing directly with a retailer where available.

In addition, dealers will be able to say whether or not they offer appointments and contactless collection, plus there is a free box letting them say in their own words what specific safety measures they’ve introduced.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader director of commercial products, said: ‘In a world where, regardless of what the government says, consumers are still hesitant about going out, it’s vital that we support retailers to create an outstanding online experience for consumers.

‘Everything from the browsing experience, to reassurances around the vehicle, its price and the retailer’s safety measures are necessary to instil trust with consumers and help retailers to convert sales.

‘We have created these tools to support both the retailer and the consumer to drive trust, transparency and, of course, much-needed sales. We are all really focused on helping retailers to get back to business as quickly as possible.’

The new Retail Ready features are free to all Auto Trader customers.

