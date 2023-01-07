Log in
BMW iX, Dec 2021BMW iX, Dec 2021

Revealed: The 10 used cars that lost the most money last month

  • Auto Trader reveals the 10 used cars that saw the biggest year-on-year price drops in December
  • BMW iX suffers biggest slump, with prices falling by a whopping 34.1 per cent
  • Land Rover Discovery 4, Jaguar XK and BMW 8-Series also feature on list
Time 6:12 am, January 7, 2023

In recent years, used car prices have been on an upwards trajectory that has shown no sign of ending – but that boom hasn’t extended to every model on the roads.

Several vehicles have depreciated drastically in the last year, despite values generally being at record levels.

Using data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.

Among the models to depreciate moderately in December were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (-12.4 per cent per cent); the Jaguar I-PACE (-12.5 per cent) and the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe (-13.0 per cent).

Securing unwanted places in the top four, though, were two more BMWs – the 8-Series (-14.1 per cent) and the iX (-34.1 per cent).

The list comes just days after CAP HPI reported used car values fell by 1.5 per cent on average in December.

Cap HPI data shown to Car Dealer revealed December was the third biggest drop in prices in 2022 after March and April, which both dropped by 2.1 per cent.

Cap HPI said battery electric vehicles were ‘the most challenging area of the used car market’ in December.

December saw EV values drop for the fourth month in succession.

Top 10 depreciating used cars in December

10. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV

  • Average asking price: £16,177
  • Depreciation: -12.4%

9. Jaguar I-PACE

Jaguar I-Pace electric car on the road

  • Average asking price: £50,883
  • Depreciation: –12.5%

8. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

  • Average asking price: £51,555
  • Depreciation: –13.0%

7. Polestar 2

Polestar 2 (2020)

  • Average asking price: £48,849
  • Depreciation: –13.6%

6. Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Feb 2022

  • Average asking price: £11,505
  • Depreciation: –13.8%

5. Land Rover Discovery 4

Land Rover Discovery 4

  • Average asking price: £18,798
  • Depreciation: –14.1%

4. BMW 8-Series

  • Average asking price: £50,071
  • Depreciation: –14.1%

3. Vauxhall Grandland X

New Vauxhall Grandland X

  • Average asking price: £15,680
  • Depreciation: –14.1%

2. Jaguar XK

  • Average asking price: £22,731
  • Depreciation: –14.5%

1. BMW iX

  • Average asking price: £79,034
  • Depreciation: –34.1%

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

