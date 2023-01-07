Revealed: The 10 used cars that lost the most money last month

In recent years, used car prices have been on an upwards trajectory that has shown no sign of ending – but that boom hasn’t extended to every model on the roads.
Several vehicles have depreciated drastically in the last year, despite values generally being at record levels.
Using data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.
Among the models to depreciate moderately in December were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (-12.4 per cent per cent); the Jaguar I-PACE (-12.5 per cent) and the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe (-13.0 per cent).
Securing unwanted places in the top four, though, were two more BMWs – the 8-Series (-14.1 per cent) and the iX (-34.1 per cent).
The list comes just days after CAP HPI reported used car values fell by 1.5 per cent on average in December.
Cap HPI data shown to Car Dealer revealed December was the third biggest drop in prices in 2022 after March and April, which both dropped by 2.1 per cent.
Cap HPI said battery electric vehicles were ‘the most challenging area of the used car market’ in December.
December saw EV values drop for the fourth month in succession.
