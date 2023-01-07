Revealed: The 10 used cars that lost the most money last month

In recent years, used car prices have been on an upwards trajectory that has shown no sign of ending – but that boom hasn’t extended to every model on the roads.

Several vehicles have depreciated drastically in the last year, despite values generally being at record levels.

Using data, from Auto Trader’s latest retail price index, the worst-performing models can now be revealed.

Among the models to depreciate moderately in December were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (-12.4 per cent per cent); the Jaguar I-PACE (-12.5 per cent) and the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe (-13.0 per cent).

Securing unwanted places in the top four, though, were two more BMWs – the 8-Series (-14.1 per cent) and the iX (-34.1 per cent).

The list comes just days after CAP HPI reported used car values fell by 1.5 per cent on average in December.

Cap HPI data shown to Car Dealer revealed December was the third biggest drop in prices in 2022 after March and April, which both dropped by 2.1 per cent.

Cap HPI said battery electric vehicles were ‘the most challenging area of the used car market’ in December.

December saw EV values drop for the fourth month in succession.

Top 10 depreciating used cars in December

10. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Average asking price: £16,177

£16,177 Depreciation: -12.4%

9. Jaguar I-PACE

Average asking price: £50,883

£50,883 Depreciation: –12.5%

8. BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

Average asking price: £51,555

£51,555 Depreciation: –13.0%

7. Polestar 2

Average asking price: £48,849

£48,849 Depreciation: –13.6%

6. Jeep Cherokee

Average asking price: £11,505

£11,505 Depreciation: –13.8%

5. Land Rover Discovery 4

Average asking price: £18,798

£18,798 Depreciation: –14.1%

4. BMW 8-Series

Average asking price: £50,071

£50,071 Depreciation: –14.1%

3. Vauxhall Grandland X

Average asking price: £15,680

£15,680 Depreciation: –14.1%

2. Jaguar XK

Average asking price: £22,731

£22,731 Depreciation: –14.5%

1. BMW iX

Average asking price: £79,034

£79,034 Depreciation: –34.1%

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.