Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020

Exclusive News

Revealed: The fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in March

  • eBay Motors Group reveals March’s fastest-selling used cars
  • Data shows Land Rover Discovery Sport flying off forecourts in just 14.3 days
  • Nissan Juke, Hyundai Tuscon and Range Rover Evoque also feature high on list
Time 8:07 am, April 4, 2023

Days to sell dropped fast in March compared with the previous month, according to the latest data from Motors.co.uk.

Data shown exclusively to Car Dealer from the firm’s latest Market View report found that younger stock, aged between two and five years old, flew off dealer forecourts last month.

Overall, three of the top five cars fell within that age bracket.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, told Car Dealer: ‘The fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in March was dominated by a broad range of two-to-five-year-old vehicles, all selling in under 22 days.

‘With the ongoing industry shortage of younger stock, combined with higher prices, buyers are looking at slightly older vehicles.

‘Our latest Market View shows how demand pushed average prices for this age band up slightly [one per cent] in March, although year on year they are tracking at eight per cent higher.’

You can see the full list here…

Fastest-selling vehicles on Motors.co.uk in March

5. Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque

Age band: 5 – 10 years
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 50k-60k
Average days to sell: 18.6

4. Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

Age band: 2 – 5 years
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 40k-50k
Average days to sell: 16.0

3. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Age band: 2-5 years
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 10k-20k
Average days to sell: 15.5

2. Nissan Juke

Age band: 5 – 10 years
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 40k-50k
Average days to sell: 15.0

1. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Age band: 2-5 years
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 30k-40k
Average days to sell: 14.3

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

