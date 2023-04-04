Revealed: The fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in March

Days to sell dropped fast in March compared with the previous month, according to the latest data from Motors.co.uk.

Data shown exclusively to Car Dealer from the firm’s latest Market View report found that younger stock, aged between two and five years old, flew off dealer forecourts last month.

Overall, three of the top five cars fell within that age bracket.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, told Car Dealer: ‘The fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in March was dominated by a broad range of two-to-five-year-old vehicles, all selling in under 22 days.

‘With the ongoing industry shortage of younger stock, combined with higher prices, buyers are looking at slightly older vehicles.

‘Our latest Market View shows how demand pushed average prices for this age band up slightly [one per cent] in March, although year on year they are tracking at eight per cent higher.’

You can see the full list here…

Fastest-selling vehicles on Motors.co.uk in March

5. Range Rover Evoque

Age band: 5 – 10 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 50k-60k

Average days to sell: 18.6

4. Vauxhall Corsa

Age band: 2 – 5 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 40k-50k

Average days to sell: 16.0

3. Hyundai Tucson

Age band: 2-5 years

Fuel type: Petrol

Mileage band: 10k-20k

Average days to sell: 15.5

2. Nissan Juke

Age band: 5 – 10 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 40k-50k

Average days to sell: 15.0

1. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Age band: 2-5 years

Fuel type: Diesel

Mileage band: 30k-40k

Average days to sell: 14.3