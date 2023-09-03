Log in
Tesla model 3 in redTesla model 3 in red

Revealed: The top 10 fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in August

  • Tesla Model 3 heads chart of average number of days for used cars to sell last month
  • Aspirational EVs and compact to large SUVs among quickest-selling used cars
  • All fastest sellers on Motors.co.uk top 10 took under four weeks to shift
Time 7:40 am, September 3, 2023

Tesla’s Model 3 was the quickest used car to sell on specialist car search site Motors.co.uk last month.

Price cuts by the EV maker made it so appealing to buyers that it took just over 17 days on average to shift, according to data shared exclusively with Car Dealer.

Mercedes-Benz’s luxury electric SUV the EQC also made the month’s top 10, which eBay Motors Group said showed that clever buyers were swooping on price reductions to get their hands on aspirational EVs that were affordable.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, of which Motors.co.uk is part, said: ‘Aspirational electric vehicles and compact to large SUVs were among the fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in August.

‘Price cuts have broadened the appeal of the Tesla Model 3 as a used car, making it a desirable and affordable way for buyers to transition to electric, as shown by the car averaging just 17.1 days on dealer forecourts.

‘Meanwhile, other EV buyers snapped up the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the brand’s luxury purpose-built SUV, which sold in under 25 days.’

She added: ‘The presence of both vehicles in our top 10 suggests how canny buyers are making the most of used car price realignments to purchase aspirational EVs at more affordable prices.

‘Meanwhile, SUVs from a cross-section of brands continue to be popular among used buyers looking for practical family-size cars.

‘This month’s fastest sellers all spent less than four weeks in stock, outpacing the rest of the market, where the average remained unchanged month-on-month at 35 days.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars in August 2023

1) Tesla Model 3

Tesla model 3 in red

Average days to sell: 17.1

 

2) Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV

Average days to sell: 21.0

 

3) Seat Tarraco

Average days to sell: 22.3

4) Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq, June 2021

Average days to sell: 23.3

 

5) Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA, Mar 2020

Average days to sell: 23.9

 

6) Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes EQC

Average days to sell: 24.6

 

7) Toyota Prius Plus

Average days to sell: 24.8

 

8) MG HS

Average days to sell: 25.4

 

9) Vauxhall Astra GTC

Vauxhall GTC

Average days to sell: 25.6

 

10) Nissan X-Trail

Average days to sell: 26.8

Source: eBay Motors Group

