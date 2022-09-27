Revealed: The used car stock that was hot over the summer

While the new car market continues to stall, the used car industry is still driving in the fast lane.

To give dealers a flavour of the cars that are most in demand right now, we’ve taken a look under the bonnet to reveal the Top 10 hottest cars sold over the summer on our platform, based on the number of bids each car received.

With so many cars for sale, our dealers were spoiled for choice throughout the summer, whether they were looking for SUVs, hatchbacks or sports cars.

EVs pick up their pace

But it was the electric vehicles that really captured our dealers’ attention.

With motorists now lining up to get their hands on EVs, dealers have taken note and are stocking up on quality used models as fast as they can.

There were three mid-to-high-end EVs included in our Top 10.

A Mini Cooper S Electric from 2020 started a bidding frenzy on the platform, attracting a huge number of bids with a final sale price of more than £30k.

While the Mini brand consistently attracts a lot of attention, its electric models are a hot ticket right now among motorists, and dealers are snapping them up.

Similarly, the BMW i3 is in serious demand, owing to its reputation for durability – two specific models that went into auction over the summer created a real buzz.

Both models were well-maintained vehicles around five to six years old and with a full service record of main dealers only, which resulted in a final sale price of between £17k and £18k.

The growing demand for used EVs, particularly in more premium segments, shows no signs of slowing down as we enter the third quarter of the year.

Luxury cars in high demand

High-end cars are also attracting a lot of attention right now, most likely because of new car supply constraints.

Savvy dealers, conscious that would-be car buyers with high disposable incomes cannot get their hands on new cars, are lining their forecourts with nearly-new luxury cars to meet this growing demand.

In July, a Porsche 911 Turbo created a flurry of bids at auction, eventually going for more than £200k.

With barely 4,000 miles on the clock and on the road for just two years, this car – pictured at top – was a dream buy for a dealer with a more solvent customer base.

Nearly-new cars

It will come as no surprise that almost all the cars in our Top 10 are both nearly-new and low mileage.

The continued shortage of supply in the nearly-new segment means young models that go into our auctions create a real bidding war.

From a one-year-old Hyundai Ioniq 5 to a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI and a 2018 Mini Cooper, dealers battled it out to secure these cars for the best price.

Finally, the car that received the most bids over the summer was an ever-popular Fiat 500 Vintage.

This particular car attracted the most attention thanks to its full service history, great condition and low mileage relative to its age.

It’ll be interesting to see how well the EV version of the Fiat 500 does when we start seeing nearly-new versions hit our platform in the next year or so.

