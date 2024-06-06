Romania’s ambassador adds VIP touch to opening of Dacia’s new flagship showroom

Romania’s ambassador to the UK helped make sure the opening ceremony for Dacia’s new flagship showroom here was a grand affair.

Dacia was founded in Romania in the 1960s, and ambassador Laura Popescu joined Hounslow mayor Karen Smith and senior Dacia representatives on Tuesday (Jun 4) for the ribbon-cutting at West Cross Industrial Park in Brentford.

Attendees, who also included members of the local community, enjoyed an exclusive tour of the near-one-acre site, which took 10 months to complete on the redeveloped plot.

The event at Dacia London West also saw the new retailer host the UK public debut of the Dacia Spring, which at £14,995 on the road is claimed by Dacia to be the UK’s most affordable new electric car.

The site boasts an advanced 10-ramp workshop with an MOT testing lane, eight EV charging points, plus an undercover display of up to 80 used vehicles.

Meanwhile, many of the showroom’s fittings and fixtures are made from recycled materials, including sofa coverings made from plastic bottles, rugs woven from nylon waste and old carpets, plus panel stands built from recycled tyres.

The showroom of the Renault subsidiary is also partly powered by solar energy, with the roof of the 3,078 square metre building incorporating 28 solar panels.

Dacia London West has a 36-strong team, who have accrued almost 200 years of industry experience between them.

Frédéric Maillard, managing director of Renault Retail Group, which operates Dacia London West, said: ‘It was fantastic to celebrate the opening of our flagship retailer with such an enthusiastic audience, especially as many of those joining us were local to the area.

‘With our all-new London West site, we are striving to provide the region’s car buyers with a retail experience that is the best in the business, combining award-winning cars with a first-class service in a cutting-edge facility.’

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘It was a great day for Dacia, our customers and everyone who wants to switch to an electric car.

‘Combining the official opening of orders for the game-changing Spring and that of our flagship retailer shows how dedicated Dacia is to giving UK car buyers what they really want and need.

‘To have guests such as the ambassador of Romania to the United Kingdom and the mayor of Hounslow help us celebrate shows just how important an occasion it was and is a great illustration of the brand’s impact and intent.’

Pictured at top at Dacia London West are Hounslow mayor Karen Smith (in the red outfit) and Romanian ambassador Laura Popescu on her left