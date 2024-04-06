Ron Brooks Motor Group announces new Suzuki location in Derby

Ron Brooks Motor Group has announced the opening of its new Suzuki site in Derby.

The new location will be on Pentagon Island – one mile from the centre of Derby – and will officially open on May 1, 2024.

The family-owned dealership has been partnered with Toyota for 50 years and Suzuki for 10. It currently has locations in Ilkesford and Mansfield, where its existing Suzuki franchise sits (pictured above).

The new dealership sits on a large two-acre site, and the group expects initially it will create 15 jobs.

Ron Brooks added that it has growth ambitions to soon exceed £100m turnover, and as part of the launch of the new site it has invested further in its partnerships.

Already it has a long-standing partnership with Derby County Football Club but it has now become preferred vehicle partner for Derbyshire County Cricket Club (DCCC).

Chairman and managing director, Kevin Slack said: ‘We’re proud to have the opportunity to be the preferred vehicle partner for DCCC through our Suzuki division of our group.

‘We’re delighted to also announce the opening of our new site on Pentagon Island, just a ball throw from the County Ground.

‘This new site expands our groups portfolio and to be able to have presence in Derby excites us all and will ensure we work more closer with the club moving forwards and into the future.’

Group manager, Tom Slack added: ‘Ron Brooks are proud to have been appointed the Suzuki business in the significant market territory of Derby.

‘We thank Dale Wyatt, the directors and wider management team of Suzuki GB as they put further commitment in us.

‘Our relationship With Suzuki is a true partnership and one we are committed together to making even stronger. With the all-new Swift launch in Q2 it is an exciting time.’