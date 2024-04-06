Log in
Ron Brooks Suzuki MansfieldRon Brooks Suzuki Mansfield

News

Ron Brooks Motor Group announces new Suzuki location in Derby

  • Ron Brooks Motor Group will open its new location in Derby in May
  • This will be its second Suzuki site and third dealership
  • It also announced a new partnership with Derby County Cricket Club

Time 6:54 am, April 6, 2024

Ron Brooks Motor Group has announced the opening of its new Suzuki site in Derby.

The new location will be on Pentagon Island – one mile from the centre of Derby – and will officially open on May 1, 2024.

The family-owned dealership has been partnered with Toyota for 50 years and Suzuki for 10. It currently has locations in Ilkesford and Mansfield, where its existing Suzuki franchise sits (pictured above).

Advert

The new dealership sits on a large two-acre site, and the group expects initially it will create 15 jobs.

Ron Brooks added that it has growth ambitions to soon exceed £100m turnover, and as part of the launch of the new site it has invested further in its partnerships.

Already it has a long-standing partnership with Derby County Football Club but it has now become preferred vehicle partner for Derbyshire County Cricket Club (DCCC).

Advert

Chairman and managing director, Kevin Slack said: ‘We’re proud to have the opportunity to be the preferred vehicle partner for DCCC through our Suzuki division of our group.

‘We’re delighted to also announce the opening of our new site on Pentagon Island, just a ball throw from the County Ground.

‘This new site expands our groups portfolio and to be able to have presence in Derby excites us all and will ensure we work more closer with the club moving forwards and into the future.’

Group manager, Tom Slack added: ‘Ron Brooks are proud to have been appointed the Suzuki business in the significant market territory of Derby.

‘We thank Dale Wyatt, the directors and wider management team of Suzuki GB as they put further commitment in us.

‘Our relationship With Suzuki is a true partnership and one we are committed together to making even stronger. With the all-new Swift launch in Q2 it is an exciting time.’

Advert

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108