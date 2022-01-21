Log in
RRG's new MG dealership in Stockport, Jan 2022RRG's new MG dealership in Stockport, Jan 2022

News

RRG Group opens its first MG showroom with site in Stockport

  • RRG Group joins the MG family
  • State-of-the-art site will offer full range of brand’s vehicles
  • Dealer principal tells of excitement over dealership launch

The RRG Group has added the MG brand to its portfolio with a showroom in Stockport.

The state-of-the-art site in Rooth Street has the full range of MG vehicles and offers EV charging and servicing plus aftersales.

It will also provide specialist advice to Motability customers.

RRG dealer principal Dean Watson said: ‘We are very excited to be launching the MG dealership in Stockport alongside our other franchises, and we are confident that we will attract lots of customers to the MG brand and its affordable EV and plug-in hybrid offering.’

MG Motor commercial director Guy Pigounakis added: ‘We are delighted to announce the opening of the new RRG Stockport site, which is well positioned for Cheshire and south Manchester.

‘It represents a great volume opportunity for our network, helping us to further our presence in the north-west and reach an even wider customer base through a well-established and highly respected local dealer group.’

MG currently has six models in the UK, including three plug-in cars – the MG ZS EV, MG5 EV and MG HS plug-in hybrid. It said more than 40 new dealers had joined the brand over the past 12 months.

RRG began life in 1967 as a garage business in Bolton with a petrol station and workshop.

Its first dealership – for Toyota – opened in the town in 1971, and since then it’s expanded in the north-west of England and into west Yorkshire.

It now boasts 22 dealerships and two body shops plus a fleet division, and represents Lexus, Skoda, Mazda, Peugeot, Nissan and Kia, as well as Toyota and now MG.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

