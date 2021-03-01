BMW and Mini dealer Rybrook is hoping to keep Shropshire charities on the move by lending them their electric car demonstrators.

The Shrewsbury-based dealership is making the keys to two BMW i3s and one Mini Electric available to organisations assisting good causes in the area.

The dealer has already loaded cars to Foodbank Plus and Severn Hospice and is now looking to help more charities and local community projects.

Group marketing manager Jessie Hinds explained the reasoning behind the move and encouraged organisations who would like to use the vehicles to get in touch.

‘This could be to deliver groceries or food parcels, the pick-up or delivery of medication or even the collection of clothes or computers and educational donations,’ she said.

At times we can all feel hopeless, but what we can do is be kind to one other and give back where we can.

‘Rybrook are proud to be part of such a supportive community and hope that we can help make ‘giving back’ a little easier. Together we can make a difference.’

Rybrook is one of a number of dealers who have made cars available for good causes.

Blackshaws recently loaned a Suzuki Ignis to HospiceCare North Northumberland to help with the hospice’s work, while last year Nissan dealers loaned cars to frontline NHS workers.