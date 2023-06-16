Saleswoman from JCT600 spared jail after stealing more than £23,000 from family-run dealer group

A former JCT600 saleswoman has narrowly avoided jail after she admitted to stealing more than £23,000 from the family-run dealer group.

Donna O’Melia worked in the sales department at the Car Dealer Top 100 firm’s Seat dealership in Bradford from 2018 but bosses became suspicious after spotting an unexplained debt in the business’s accounts.

An investigation was launched and the 33-year-old was found to have been conning customers and pocketing cash payments which had been handed over for vehicles.

After being let go by the dealer group, O’Melia appeared at Bradford Crown Court in February, where she pleaded guilty to theft by an employee.

Now, four months later, she has been back in the dock to receive her sentence.

The court heard that 22 customers had paid O’Melia a combined total of £23,704. The Telegraph and Argus reports that she told customers that the cash machine was broken and took the money to pay final balances for vehicles.

However, in reality she was keeping the money for herself and using it to fund her own expensive gambling addiction.

Recorder Catherine Silverton, also heard evidence that several of the victims were vulnerable and buying cars as part of a mobility scheme.

The judge said the thefts had been ‘planned and committed in breach of trust’ but accepted that O’Melia was ‘clearly very sorry’ for her crimes.

A probation report also flagged up issues with alcohol, and as she had no previous relevant convictions, the judge decided against an immediate custodial sentence.

Instead, O’Melia was handed a ten month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with 25 rehabilitation activity days.

She was also ordered to pay a ‘token gesture’ of £600 in compensation to her former employer.

Car Dealer has approached JCT600 for comment.

Pictured: Bradford Crown Court (PA Images)