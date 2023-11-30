Log in

Scottish car dealer Macklin Motors appoints new boss at Glasgow Central Nissan

  • Adam Gilmore announced as new general manager of Macklin Motors Glasgow Central Nissan
  • He replaces outgoing Robert Auld who has decided to retire after six years in the job
  • Bosses say new man is ‘perfect fit’ and back him to continue his predecessor’s legacy
Scottish car dealer group Macklin Motors has appointed a new general manager at its Glasgow Central Nissan showroom.

The position has been filled by Adam Gilmore, who moves up from his previous role as general sales manager at the same dealership.

He replaces the outgoing Robert Auld, who has decided the time is right to retire after six years at the helm of the successful dealership.

Gilmore previously held held the position of General Manager at Motorpoint in Glasgow before joining the Vertu-owned dealer group.

In preparation for his new role, he has spent the past six months working alongside Auld to prepare the business for the ‘significant’ transition.

He brings 16 years of automotive experience to the role and bosses say he is an ‘ideal fit’ for his latest position.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, said: ‘Adam’s appointment is a testament to his dedication and outstanding track record in the motor industry. We are confident that under Adam’s leadership, Macklin Motors Glasgow Nissan Central will continue to thrive.

‘Robert Auld has left big shoes to fill, and we believe Adam is the perfect candidate to continue the legacy.’

On his new appointment, Gilmore said: ‘I am deeply honoured to take on the role of General Manager at such an excellent dealership. I want to thank Robert Auld for his guidance and the entire team for their support.

‘Together, we’ll drive Macklin Motors Glasgow Central Nissan to even greater success.’

