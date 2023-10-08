Scottish car dealer Macklin Motors extends Hearts partnership

Scottish dealer group Macklin Motors has extended its sponsorship of one of the country’s biggest football clubs.

The retailer has agreed to continue as an official partner of Heart of Midlothian FC as the capital city club celebrates its 150th anniversary season.

The deal will see Macklin continue to benefit from a significant package of digital and in-stadium branding, as well as hospitality at the club’s Tynecastle Stadium.

To celebrate the extended partnership, Jambos season ticket holders will also be offered two years’ free servicing on all new and used cars bought at Macklin Motors until the end of the season.

In Edinburgh, Macklin Motors operates Hyundai, Kia, MG and Peugeot dealerships with other manufacturers represented across other towns and cities in Scotland.

Mark Littlejohn, general manager of Macklin Motors Kia, MG and Peugeot Edinburgh, said: ‘It is fantastic to see the partnership between Macklin Motors and Heart of Midlothian Football Club extended for the new season, particularly when it is one of such importance to the Club.

‘We look forward to welcoming Jambos into the dealership to benefit from the offer available to season ticket holders, which is a great way for us to use our partnership with the Club to benefit the wider community’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Macklin Motors, said: ‘Our sports partnerships are a key part of our involvement in the local communities we work in, and we’re proud to be continuing our support for Heart of Midlothian Football Club, in what we all hope will be another successful season.’

Hearts currently sit fourth in the Cinch Scottish Premiership table – the same position Steven Naismith’s men occupied at the end of the last campaign.

Discussing the new partnership, Catriona McCallum, commercial & marketing director at Heart of Midlothian, said: ‘Hearts are delighted to continue our partnership with Macklin Motors.

‘They are a well-known national brand and one that our supporters recognise and trust due to their commitment to delivering a quality offering.

‘As we head into our third year in partnership, we look forward to building on what we have already achieved together and supporting their ambitious plans in Scotland.’