Scottish car dealer Macklin Motors opens new £5m Toyota franchise in Ayr

Scottish dealer group Macklin Motors has added to its presence in the west of the country with the opening of a state-of-the-art new Toyota site in Ayr.

The Vertu-owned outfit has invested an eye-watering £5m into the new venture, which joins other recently-opened Toyota sites in Glasgow and Hamilton.

It comes after Macklin agreed its first franchise agreement with the Japanese brand back in April 2022.

The new facility boasts an impressive range of facilities, including a main showroom, valet building, MOT and servicing area, and 360 parking spaces for display and customer vehicles.

It is hoped that the new centre will boost the local economy by bringing several new jobs to the area.

The operation is being led by Angus Mclelland, who managed Ayr’s previous Toyota centre for more than 15 years.

He is joined by master technician, John White, who has worked with Toyota GB for almost a quarter of a century and is a former national technician of the year for the brand.

Chris McKenzie, CMA general manager at Macklin Motors, said: ‘I am really pleased we are able to bring Toyota back to the people of Ayr and delighted that a familiar face to many, Angus, will be managing the centre.

‘Toyota is producing lots of fantastic new models like the Aygo X, Yaris Cross, and the All-Electric Toyota bZ4X – and we will have plenty of used cars available too.

‘There is something for everyone. We hope to provide convenient and high-quality service aligned to our other Macklin Motors Toyota centres already open in Glasgow and Hamilton.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Macklin Motors, added: ‘The opening of our new Toyota Ayr centre is a testament to our commitment to providing excellent service and quality vehicles to our customers in the West of Scotland.

‘We are proud to continue our relationship with Toyota GB and look forward to serving the Ayr community with the same level of dedication that our Glasgow and Hamilton customers have come to expect.’

A grand opening event will now be held between September 26 and 29.