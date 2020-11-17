Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced 11 councils in Scotland will be moved into the highest restriction level but, unlike in England and Wales, it is believed car dealers are allowed to remain open.

The Level 4 measures, similar to a full lockdown, will apply from 6pm on Friday in Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Garages and MOT centres and ‘outdoor car lots’ both listed as essential retail, meaning they are allowed to remain open for business.

However, the Scottish government’s Q&A within the guidance states ‘car sales will be allowed, although businesses must put in place measures to operate safely, for workers and customers, including physical distancing and other measures in concluding transactions’.

The guidance has also explicitly said that test drives can take place, although it is recommended ‘that the same physical distancing, vehicle cleaning and ventilation measures’ are met as with driving lessons.

Outdoor car auctions have also been listed in essential retail, meaning they can also continue.

Sturgeon told MSPs: ‘I know people are frustrated that other restrictions have remained in place longer than planned but Level 4 is intended to be short and sharp.

‘And in this situation, it is specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period.

‘Lifting the Level 4 restrictions then – as we will do – also means that they will not be in place for most of the Hanukkah period – so again, while celebrations may be different, there will be a greater degree of freedom.’

She added: ‘We will assess nearer the time the level that will apply in each area when the Level 4 restrictions end on December 11.’