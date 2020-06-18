Car dealerships in Scotland can open their doors from June 29, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

From June 29, all non-essential retail businesses will be able to reopen if they have outdoor exits and entrances and health and safety guidance is implemented – and that includes car dealerships.

The Scottish First Minister has just confirmed from 29 June, all non-essential retail in Scotland can reopen provided they have outdoor entrances and exits; in England, dealerships were allowed to reopen on 1 June, in Northern Ireland on 8 June.#NFDA — NFDA (@RMI_NFDA) June 18, 2020

The reopening of dealerships in Scotland on June 29 is a little later than was hoped for.

The Scottish Motor Trade Association told Car Dealer Magazine earlier this month that June 19 or 22 were believed to be the dates mooted for non-essential retail to reopen as part of the second phase of the Scottish government’s route map out of the crisis.

As such, it had written to the government pleading for dealerships to get the green light on the earlier of the two dates in order to take advantage of weekend shoppers.

What a nonsense we are now a month behind the rest of the U.K. which is killing our businesses in Scotland 😡 https://t.co/4L7mU6D4gT — john cleland (@jclelandracing) June 18, 2020

Up to now Scottish dealers have been able to offer click and collect services, but showrooms doors remained shut to customers.

The reopening will come nearly a month after showrooms were allowed to trade again in England.

So far, many showrooms in England have reported higher than anticipated business from consumers.

Speaking directly to would-be customers, Sturgeon asked that everyone ‘exercise patience, stick to the measures that are in place for your safety, and at all times please respect retail staff who will be asking you to shop in a different way’.

Along with dealerships and other non-essential retail businesses, Scots will get more access to health services including dentists.