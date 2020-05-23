PSA Group managing director Alison Jones tells Car Dealer Magazine a scrappage scheme should be introduced and dealers must get back to work soon.

In the full exclusive interview with Car Dealer Magazine, published today above, she tells us why it is vital that dealers should reopen on June 1 as an ‘important contributor to the economy’.

Jones also talks about:

Online car buying and why showrooms are still vital in that process

Gives her thoughts on a stimulus package for the car industry

Tells us she thinks the government recognises automotive is key to getting Britain moving

Says a scrappage scheme is still 50/50 as to whether it’ll happen

Reveals some car launches for the group’s brands have been delayed by the crisis

Tells us what new car sales figures will look like for the rest of 2020

Plus helps look beyond this year and gives a prediction for 2021

Reveals how the PSA Groupe was performing before the lockdown

And gives her opinion on the government help for the car industry

