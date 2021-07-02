SDM Mazda Falkirk named the Mazda’s top UK dealership of the year

Square Deal Motors (SDM) Mazda has been awarded top dealer status as the business is crowned ‘Dealer of the Year’ in the national Mazda Dealer League 2020/2021.

The national Mazda Dealer League assesses the network of 122 dealerships across the UK on a number of merits, including overall dealership performance, customer loyalty and customer satisfaction levels for both sales and service across the year.

SDM Mazda excelled throughout the year to achieve first place overall in the Mazda Dealer League.

The Scottish dealership was praised for its first-class customer experience across its sales and service divisions.

The loyalty category is measure in the local area and SDM recorded high customer retention through excellent service within the dealership right through the life of the vehicle.

Lisa Aitken, company director at SDM Mazda, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as the leading Mazda dealer in the UK.

‘Our dedicated team at SDM have worked extremely hard throughout the past year despite the challenges presented and we are pleased this has been recognised at the highest level.’

She added: ‘This number one award is reflective of an amazing collaborative team effort and our gratitude goes out as well to our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this fantastic success.

‘We are excited to build upon our achievement by continuing to offer outstanding customer service and drive passion and enthusiasm for Mazda throughout our dealership.’

SDM Mazda is the third longest serving Mazda dealership in Scotland and was established in 1984.

The family-run business is committed to the recently introduced Mazda Your Way programme, offering local customers a series of flexible and convenient services designed to put customers in full control of their purchasing experience; including remote product demonstrations, flexible test drives from home and contactless deliveries.

Peter Allibon, sales director at Mazda UK, said: ‘Congratulations to the team at SDM Mazda for finishing as our number one Mazda dealer in the network. It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to how the dealership has adapted throughout the pandemic.

‘Delivering a great customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, and SDM Mazda’s outstanding reputation across Central Scotland speaks for itself.’

He said: ‘Our dedicated dealer network has played an instrumental role in the achievements of the brand in the UK over the last year.

‘I can’t thank the network enough, particularly our top performing dealers such as SDM Mazda for their continued hard work, commitment and passion for Mazda.’

