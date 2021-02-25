The oldest Seat dealer in the UK has submitted a planning application to build a new car showroom, expanding its existing footprint.

B&H Motors in Workington, Cumbria, is also one of 58 accredited Cupra specialists and the application revealed this new development will result in five more jobs at the dealership.

The business has been on Lillyhall Industrial Estate for around three years now, but it has been in Cumbria since it was formed more than 50 years ago.

B&H Motors became a Seat dealer in 1989 and has won several awards from the brand since.

The planning application to Allerdale Borough Council reveals that the new layout will retain the same number of outdoor parking spaces for 100 cars and will be built adjacent to the existing building.

Owner Geoff Moore spoke to local newspaper Times & Star about the development, and said: ‘It’s an expansion. The manufacturer is expanding, we need more space for new models and so we are going with it.

‘It’s exciting for us as we still feel, despite the challenges of the past year, that we are still moving forward.

‘We need more space. You have to always try and grow and since we moved to Lillyhall, the business has expanded ever year since 2016.’

He added: ‘We’ve been through it for a year now and no one’s lost their jobs here.

‘We’ve kept our workshop open and we’re keeping people on a rota. We had a bit of a boom in June last year when things opened up more so.

‘We’re building up our stock for this coming April as we’re hoping there will be a further boom them.

‘We do think that, when the time comes for lockdown measures to be reduced, that people will be looking to treat themselves and so I’m feeling positive for the future of the business.’