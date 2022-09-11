Sep 11: Queen’s coffin to leave Balmoral; Funeral set for September 19; Nationwide proclamations; Antigua and Barbuda to hold republic referendum

Queen’s coffin to begin final journey

The Queen’s coffin will today begin its journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers for the six-hour journey to the Scottish capital via Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

It will remain overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, pictured, and then be conveyed to St Giles’ Cathedral tomorrow, where people can pay their respects, ahead of being flown to London on Tuesday, accompanied by the Princess Royal.

Funeral to be held on September 19

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a public holiday.

Ahead of the state occasion, King Charles III and his Queen Consort will hear condolences from the four home nations when the new monarch tours the UK.

Charles will visit Edinburgh, Belfast and Wales in the coming days with Camilla and the prime minister to hear condolences from politicians and respond to their words of sympathy.

National proclamations to take place

Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle today along with proclamations nationwide.

The former Prince of Wales was formally proclaimed monarch at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace yesterday.

Proclamations will also take place in other parts of the UK about midday today. The title of Prince of Wales is now held by heir to the throne William.

Antigua and Barbuda PM says he will hold republic referendum

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has said that following the Queen’s death he will call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.

The Caribbean country is one of 14 nations to retain the British monarch as their head of state, with prime minister Gaston Browne signing a document confirming Charles’s status as the new King.

But minutes later, he said he would push for a republic referendum after indicating such a move earlier this year during a visit by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

House of Commons tributes to the Queen end after more than 18 hours

MPs have concluded more than 18 hours of tributes to the Queen.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said 321 MPs spoke during the special two-day sitting to share their memories of Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96, and to hail her impact on the country and beyond during her 70 years on the throne.

Yesterday’s second day of tributes ran for more than seven hours and was a rare Saturday sitting – only the second since 1982.

Aer Lingus says systems are restored after cancelling 51 flights

Irish airline Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after it had to cancel 51 flights to and from Dublin Airport.

Footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2 yesterday morning after digital systems failed.

The airline said its systems had now been restored and flights today were scheduled to operate as normal.

Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces were making ‘a good decision’ in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south.

Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days.

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the near-seven-month war.

Campaigners say targeting milk depots has led to empty shop shelves

Campaigners have claimed their efforts to disrupt dairy distribution facilities have led to supermarket shelves being left empty of milk in north London.

Climate activist group Animal Rebellion said it had been causing significant disruption to a number of dairy distribution facilities over five days, including blocking and occupying sites and damaging milk trucks.

The protesters, who paused their action in response to the death of the Queen, want to see a transition to plant-based alternatives to milk and dairy products to tackle the climate crisis.

Hagerty to display ultra-rare 1954 Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe at Goodwood Revival

Hagerty returns to the Goodwood Revival in style for 2022 with one of the rarest cars of the event.

The stunning 1954 Pegaso was built in the old Hispano-Suiza factory and features an all-alloy 90-degree V8 with four overhead camshafts.

The V8 revs to 9,000rpm, and a variety of carburetion set-ups was offered from new, including a single Weber for touring, twin carburettors for amateur competition, or a race specification with four carburettors. The Goodwood Revival takes place from September 16 to 18.

Weather outlook

Cloud will build across western parts of the UK today, with heavy rain pushing into the north-west, says BBC Weather. The east will be brighter, with sunny spells and occasional showers.

Monday will see cloud and heavy rain spreading south-eastwards across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales. Elsewhere will have sunny spells, with the occasional shower.