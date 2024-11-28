New Auto Express Find a Car service increases reach for Carwow retailers

A new Auto Express ‘Find a Car’ service has launched, giving Carwow retail partners access to millions of new and used car buyers.

The service is powered by Carwow but allows potential buyers on the Auto Express website to research and find their next car.

Already, the new innovations ay Carwow Group has seen the number of enquiries to retailers increase by 15% in October, compared to the same month last year.

Used car enquiries were up 63% and those for new cars were up 5%.

The Auto Express website reaches 44m unique visitors each year, giving a new audience to new and used cars advertised on Carwow.

This latest addition by the Carwow Group complements the recently-launched Auto Express ‘Sell my Car’ service, through which all cars listed by private sellers are now being displayed in Carwow’s daily online auctions for retailers.

John Veichmanis, CEO at Carwow, said: ‘Auto Express is the UK’s largest weekly automotive publication and one of the leading sources for news and reviews.

‘This launch further enhances our ability to connect retailers and brands with millions of high-quality customers throughout their car-changing journey.

‘Around 80% of the audience is unique to Auto Express versus Carwow. When combined with the Carwow audience, it extends the reach for our retailer and brand partners to almost seven million unique users per month.

‘Following our recent ‘car-changing is life-changing’ brand campaign and the September plate-change campaign, it underlines how we are investing in reaching new and broader audiences.’