Sep 12: Researcher in Turkish cave rescued; Twins drive MG Cyberster to Shanghai; Drakeford defends 20mph speed limit

Researcher rescued from Turkish cave

Rescuers have pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave, more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance, said the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on September 2 with stomach bleeding.

He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest.

British twins to drive MG Cyberster from London to Shanghai

Two identical British twins are setting off on a 10,000-mile adventure in an electric car from London to Shanghai.

Devon-born Ross and Hugo Turner have undertaken several gruelling challenges including rowing the Atlantic, with the pair being motivated to travel more and adventure following Hugo sustaining a broken neck when he was 17 that led to six months of surgery.

Now, the pair are setting off from Westminster Bridge in London today and are using the new electric MG Cyberster as wheels to get to Shanghai, China.

Welsh First Minister defends controversial 20mph speed limits

The controversial new 20mph speed limit in Wales will save lives and money, the First Minister has insisted, as he rejected calls to pause the rollout for residential roads.

Mark Drakeford said cutting speed from 30mph to 20mph would protect lives and claimed it would save the NHS in Wales £92 million a year.

On September 17 Wales will follow Spain, which made a similar change in 2019, and has since reported a fall in urban road deaths.

Research predicts 50 per cent increase in offshore energy jobs

The UK offshore energy workforce could increase by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, according to a new study.

In a report published by Robert Gordon University, researchers found the number of jobs in the sector could increase from around 150,000 to 225,000, despite a number of challenges.

The report says new renewable jobs could outnumber oil and gas roles if a successful renewable transition is achieved.

Monday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

BoE policymaker warns of risks of pausing interest hikes

A Bank of England policymaker has warned that cutting UK interest rates or keeping them at the current level could risk embedding high inflation into the economy.

Catherine Mann, who is a member of the Bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in charge of deciding interest rates, said she would rather ‘err on the side of over-tightening’ monetary policy.

The economist said in a speech given at the Canadian Association for Business Economics: ‘To pause or to hold the policy rate lower for longer risks inflation becoming more deeply embedded’.

Google antitrust trial begins

Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning on Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest US antitrust trial in a quarter century.

Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favour by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.

US District Judge Amit Mehta likely will not issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will decide what steps should be taken to rein in the Mountain View, California-based company.

Miners lift FTSE 100

Mining stocks helped lift London’s FTSE 100 higher on Monday as European markets kicked off the week on a positive footing.

The blue chip index was bolstered by gains for miners, with shares in Fresnillo, Rio Tinto, and Antofagasta all moving up by more than 3 per cent.

It closed up 18.68 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 7,496.87.

The more subdued day comes as investors are set to be watching key global economic data being released through the week.

Rain and showers

There will be outbreaks of rain throughout today, particularly in pushing southeast across England and they will become heavy at times, according to the Met Office.

Elsewhere will be dry with sunny spells, and it’ll feel cooler. However, in the very southeast it will remain warm and humid with some possible thunderstorms.

Tonight the rain will clear and be largely dry.