Future of UK’s Mini factories looks safe, thanks to multi-million-pound investments

Multi-million-pound investments mean the future of the UK’s Mini factories looks secure.

BMW is poised to announce that it will be ploughing hundreds of millions of pounds into building its next-generation electric Mini in Oxford, which will be bolstered by millions in taxpayer support.

Government sources wouldn’t confirm how much it is offering BMW. However, it didn’t dispute a previously reported figure of £75m.

The government money will come from the Automotive Transformation Fund.

The German-headquartered manufacturer will transform its existing plant and secure 4,000 high-quality jobs across the Oxford and Swindon plants, according to ministers.

BMW is believed to be investing £600m into updating the Oxford factory in Cowley, reported the BBC.

Rishi Sunak said the government was securing jobs and boosting the economy ‘by backing our car manufacturing industry’.

The PM added: ‘BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future.’

It’s the latest boost for the British car industry, after latest figures showed production rose by almost a third in July versus a year ago.

The SMMT said it showed that carmakers were continuing their recovery from recent difficulties, including global chip shortages.

Last week, electric van production began at the Stellantis factory in Ellesmere Port after a £100m investment, following doubts because of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Vehicles such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the Cheshire site.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said BMW’s investment was a ‘huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles’.

Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch said it demonstrated that ‘the government’s plan for the automotive sector is working’.

Mini is expected to be completely electric by 2030, when the ban on sales of new and diesel cars comes into effect.

Pictured at top via PA is the assembly line at BMW’s Mini plant in Oxford