Ellesmere Port enters new era as first electric vans roll off the production line following £100m investment

Stellantis has reopened its Ellesmere Port site today as the factory begins life as a electric vehicle production plant.

Bosses say the Cheshire site wii the UK’s only dedicated EV manufacturing plant several electric vans set to be built there going forward.

The likes of the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Peugeot e-Partner, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the site.

The reopening follows a whopping £100m investment by Stellantis which secured the future of the former Vauxhall car manufacturing site.

Prior to the money being pumped in, there had been major concerns about the future of the famous plant, due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The factory is solely producing EVs, with the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans being banned in the UK from 2030.

Our Ellesmere Port plant reopens today, transformed into the UK’s first major 100% electric vehicle manufacturing plant. It will be the home of our Vauxhall Combo Electric and its sister models. pic.twitter.com/OJDDsmD3w4 — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) September 7, 2023

Speaking this morning (Sep 7), Stellantis Ellesmere Port plant director Diane Miller said: ‘The start of electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port signals a bright future for the plant, ensuring it will continue to manufacture vehicles for many years to come.

‘With Vauxhall’s long history of UK manufacturing, it’s especially fitting that the first electric model to roll off Ellesmere Port’s production line is a Combo Electric, whilst the welcome addition of the Fiat E-Doblo to the plant is a positive reflection of increasing electric vehicle demand.’

The reopening comes more than a year after the final Vauxhall Astra rolled off the production line at Ellesmere Port.

Vehicle manufacturing has taken place at the Cheshire factory for 60 years, beginning with the Vauxhall Viva.

Subsequent models have included the Chevette as well as successive generations of the Astra.

More than 5.2m vehicles have been made there since 1962, with production of the Astra beginning in November 1981 and over four million of the family car being manufactured.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch added: ‘Today’s announcement, in which Ellesmere Port becomes the UK’s first electric vehicle-only manufacturing plant and the first Stellantis plant globally dedicated to electric vehicles, is a very visible demonstration that this Government has got the right plan for the UK’s automotive sector.

‘Alongside recent investments from other major vehicle manufacturers, we are ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of automotive innovation as well as securing jobs in this critical industry and its wider supply chain.’