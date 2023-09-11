Access to charge points and ICE phase-out dates to come under Lords scrutiny at EV inquiry

Experts from the National Grid and Zapmap are to give evidence to a House of Lords inquiry into electric vehicles later this week.

The second session of the environment and climate change committee’s hearing will focus on the consumer experience of using an EV, especially in relation to charging at home and in public spaces, achieving the government’s EV charge point targets as well as the UK’s current grid capacity.

It takes place at Westminster on Wednesday (Sep 13), starting at 10am, with evidence from National Grid senior manager for transport decarbonisation Russell Fowler, RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding, Zapmap co-founder and chief operating officer Melanie Shufflebotham, Resolution Foundation senior economist Jonathan Marshall and Osprey Charging CEO and ChargeUK chairman Ian Johnston.

Topics the committee is likely to cover will include:

Petrol and diesel vehicle phase-out dates and EV adoption

Charging infrastructure

Access to charge points

Grid capacity

Costs associated with using EVs

Last week, the opening session – which heard from the SMMT, Vauxhall Motors and Auto Trader among others – was warned that used EVs will never achieve price parity with their petrol and diesel counterparts.

The committee wants to hear about people’s experience of buying and using EVs in the UK, as well as the barriers that they’ve faced.

Evidence can be submitted by 5pm on Friday, September 15, with details of how to do so on the committee’s website.