Sep 13: BP boss quits; Thousands dead in Libya floods; NI jobs and funding boost; Peugeot e-3008 revealed

BP boss resigns over past relationships with colleagues

BP boss Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect after accepting he was not ‘fully transparent’ in his disclosures about past personal relationships with colleagues.

The 53-year-old Irishman took the role as chief executive of the oil giant in February 2020, pledging the company would become carbon-neutral by the middle of the century.

He has now stepped down, and BP’s chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss will take over the role on an interim basis.

More than 5,300 people feared dead and 10,000 missing in flood-hit eastern Libya

Emergency workers have uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna.

It is feared the toll could spiral, with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.

The death toll in Derna alone has exceeded 5,300, the state-run news agency quoted Mohammed Abu-Lamousha, a spokesman for the east Libya interior ministry, yesterday.

Thousands of jobs and millions in funding announced for NI ahead of summit

Thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of funding have been announced for businesses in Northern Ireland ahead of an investment summit that will see 200 international delegates visit Belfast.

Tax and consulting firm EY has announced 1,000 new jobs and local businesses Catagen, Terex, Wrightbus and Artemis will receive millions in funding to develop green tech.

Around 200 investors from across the world including the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific will attend today’s summit, which aims to turbocharge investment into Northern Ireland.

Mordaunt unveils plans for three ships to ‘fly the flag’ for UK

Former Conservative leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has unveiled plans for three multi-purpose ships to ‘fly the flag’ for the UK.

The ships, which would be built in British shipyards, would be capable of performing a range of roles from disaster relief to research, ocean clean-ups, tackling illegal migration, hospital and medical training capability, as well as communication and accommodation.

The Portsmouth North MP and House of Commons leader said the vessels would be commercially built and operated, and funded exclusively by the private sector. ‘These ships will fly the flag for the UK,’ she said.

Poundland owner to buy up to 71 Wilko stores

Poundland owner Pepco has agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko stores following the collapse of the high street chain.

PwC, administrators for Wilko, said Pepco had sealed a deal that will see the stores reopened under the Poundland brand.

Workers at the stores won’t be transferred directly as part of the move, but Poundland has said it will ‘prioritise’ existing Wilko workers for roles when the shops are opened under the new brand.

Amazon to offer Iceland food after deal with supermarket chain

Amazon Prime customers will be able to buy products from supermarket Iceland through the online giant’s website after the two companies signed a deal.

Amazon said the products would initially be available in some parts of Greater Manchester and will roll out elsewhere in the coming months.

The available range will include Iceland’s own-brand fresh and frozen items, as well as products from Greggs, Heinz and others.

Apple confirms iPhone 15 USB-C port switch

Apple has confirmed the introduction of the USB-C port to the new iPhone 15, as the tech giant moves towards EU rules on cable standardisation.

Unveiling the new smartphone range yesterday evening, the company said that as well as bringing the port to the iPhone 15 range, it would also introduce the USB-C connector to new versions of its AirPods Pro earphones and wired EarPods headphones.

The company also confirmed it would no longer use leather in any of its accessories. In addition, the tech giant pledged to become carbon-neutral across its entire business by 2030.

New Peugeot e-3008 revealed with 435-mile range

Peugeot has unveiled its new 3008 SUV in full, boasting a bold new design inside and out plus electric versions for the first time.

Key design details include a ‘floating’ rear spoiler, ultra-thin LED headlights and a body-coloured grille made from various painted elements.

There will be the 210bhp Standard Range, 230bhp Long Range – which will offer the standout claimed range of 435 miles – along with a 320bhp twin-motor all-wheel-drive model. It’s set to go on sale in February, with prices being announced nearer then.

