Shake-up at MotoNovo Finance as new senior leadership team is created to spearhead expansion

MotoNovo Finance has created a new five-strong senior leadership team to spearhead plans for further growth this year.

Led by the motor finance business’s managing director, Karl Werner, it sees Debbie McKay promoted to the new role of commercial director of motor sales and Chris Rowthorn similarly elevated to director of motor sales operations, which is also a new position.

Meanwhile, Donna Slater has been made head of strategy, research and proposition development, Mark Coles is head of marketing, and Vicci Loosmore is head of product and marketing governance at MotoNovo, which is part of the Aldermore Group

In addition, chief strategy and marketing officer Jon Slater is to transfer from the senior leadership team into a new Aldermore role, developing the group’s broader strategy.

Werner, pictured, said: ‘Our new leadership team combines diversity, deep insight and experience of the motor finance sector, a rich appreciation of MotoNovo’s heritage and fresh expertise in marketing and strategy.

‘I’m excited by the mix of people whose promotions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing our talent and more recent appointees who have joined us and added fresh impetus to developing our thinking and business model.

‘The change also opens up a series of new senior roles across the business that we will announce in the near future, all designed to support our appetite for growth.

‘MotoNovo has forged a reputation for championing positive change, and our new leadership team is a perfect example of our long-held belief in the importance of continuous reinvention.

‘It is a team selected to continue to drive our business forward in what is a rapidly evolving operating landscape.’