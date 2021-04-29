Shelbourne Motors helps college with its eco mission as three Leafs are supplied for staff use

A County Armagh car dealership is helping a further education college go green with three Nissan Leafs.

Shelbourne Motors of Portadown supplied the all-electric and environmentally friendly vehicles to Southern Regional College so staff can drive between its campuses in Armagh, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Lurgan, Portadown and Newry.

The N-Connecta model cars have a 40kWh battery that can last for up to 168 miles on a single charge.

The college said it chose the Leafs because it wanted to minimise its carbon footprint as part of creating an ethos of environmental responsibility.

Richard Crawford, general manager at Shelbourne Motors, said: ‘We were thrilled to be able to provide Southern Regional College with this trio of all-electric Leafs.

‘They will be extremely well suited to college life and we’re sure the staff will enjoy their electric motoring experiences.’

College principal and chief executive Brian Doran said: ‘We were delighted to take delivery of three Nissan Leafs and are really looking forward to putting them through their paces.

‘At Southern Regional College we are serious about promoting a positive attitude and ethos towards sustainability across all college activities including our transport procedures.

‘I would like to thank the team at Shelbourne Motors for helping us take another step towards the achievement of our sustainability aspirations.’

The college caters for some 32,000 students each year and has more than 900 members of staff.

More than half a million Leafs have been sold worldwide since its launch a decade ago.

Pictured are Richard Crawford, left, and Brian Doran