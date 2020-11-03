Shoreham Vehicle Auctions is calling for donations of running cars and vans as part of its pledge to give a minimum of £10,000 to a children’s hospice.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of its fundraising efforts for charity auction partner the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, and it wants used vehicle dealers and businesses to get behind its efforts.

The vehicle remarketing operator will be hosting a charity auction for cars on Monday, November 23 and for vans on Tuesday, November 24, and is seeking running cars and vans from dealers in Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey.

It doesn’t matter what the vehicles’ age, shape and size is, or whether or not they have an MOT.

The auctions, which are part of its fundraising efforts, will will only be accessible to Shoreham Vehicle Auctions trade customers bidding online or in limited numbers on site.

But to let other businesses and the public join in, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions is also seeking donations as pledges to help cover the cost of the following for the Arundel-based hospice:

£50 pays for one hour of hydrotherapy

£285 pays for one hour of care

£25 pays for phone calls to struggling families

£50 pays for PPE masks, gloves, and aprons

£70 pays for a nurse home visit

It is estimated that charities across the UK such as Chestnut Tree House face a £12.4bn shortfall in income this year, after most fundraising opportunities were unable to take place because of the pandemic.

Catherine Stone, Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ business development manager, said: ‘Our 10th year of supporting The Chestnut Tree House comes under very different circumstances during such unprecedented times.

‘We recognise just how tough it is for everyone right now, but at a time when they probably need us most we wanted to continue our support of CTH.

‘We hope that may inspire others amongst our community and beyond to do the same. Any support – no matter how big or small – is welcome.’

The Chestnut Tree House, whose services cost more than £3.5m a year to fund, currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ homes.

It offers several types of support, including end-of-life care, psychological and bereavement support, and short-break care.

Anyone with a car to give to the charity auction or who wants to make a financial donation can email [email protected] or call 01903 851200.

