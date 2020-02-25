Come along to CDX and YOU could win two tickets to the Used Car Awards!

CAR Dealer Magazine is offering a fantastic prize to two lucky people in a great new competition – and here’s how you can be in with a chance of winning it!

At our huge motor trade expo, CDX, on Tuesday, April 28, we will be giving away a pair of tickets to the 2020 Used Car Awards to a car dealer – FREE!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning, is be among the next 100 dealer delegates to register for CDX online (with a start time of midday on February 25) – and be there when the winners are drawn.

Make sure you’re positioned close to the Live Stage at 3pm when the draw will be made and your name could be pulled out of the hat!

You’ll need to be there in person to claim your prize – and if you’re the winner, you’ll not only have enjoyed a day at the most important automotive expo of its type in the UK, you’ll then be able to look forward to a fantastic night of celebration at The Brewery in London on November 30.

The Used Car Awards tickets are worth a combined £550 and will guarantee you two seats at one of the best tables in the house.

You’ll be entertained by our legendary host Mike Brewer, enjoy a slap-up dinner with all the booze you can handle and join in the celebrations as our winners party the night away after picking up their trophies.

And attending CDX is a no-brainer too! For a start, it is FREE to attend for bona fide members of the motor trade and is a day packed with fantastic workshops, insightful Live Stage sessions, our enormous motor trade expo and much more besides.

So not only will you be able to have a great day at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre learning how to improve your business and make more money, you could leave at the end having scored free tickets to one of the most glittering nights in the automotive calendar.

Don’t delay, register for your CDX ticket today – and we will see you at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on Tuesday, April 28!

Please note, entry to this competition is not available to our CDX supplier delegates or exhibitors.

