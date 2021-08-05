Silverstone Auctions rakes in £7m as four world records are broken at weekend sale

The boom in auction prices coming out of the pandemic continued last weekend as records tumbled at Silverstone Auctions’ latest sale.

The Warwickshire-based firm made an eye-watering £7m in sales and sold achieved an impressive success rate of 70 per cent.

A total of four auction world records were set including £163,125 fo a 1991 Audi Ur-Quattro 20V.

The price was the most ever paid for a the model at auction.

The same also went for 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI ‘Tommi Makinen Edition’ which fetched a whopping for £146,250.

Other records included £38,250 for a 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTi 25th Anniversary and a 1990 unregistered Mini Cooper RSP, that sold for £31,500.

The sale also included a collection of vehicles belonging to Grand Tour host Richard Hammond that fetched a combined £231,525.

The success represents another show of strength from the auction market, which has been booming since the return of physical auctions earlier this year.

The sale was Silverstone’s 11th of 2021 and raised £9,200 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.