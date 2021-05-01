Six of the best! Pride and pleasure as Steven Eagell scoops clutch of Toyota BRIT honours

Steven Eagell is celebrating scooping six trophies at the 2020 Toyota BRIT Awards.

The manufacturer’s annual Best Retailer In Town event recognises the ‘best of the best’ in the Toyota network across a number of categories.

The most prestigious are Best Toyota Group, Best Customer Drive Area (CDA) and Toyota Retailer of the Year – and the UK’s largest Toyota retailer group came out on top in all three.

The Aylesbury, Bedford, Luton & Milton Keynes dealerships took Best CDA, while Steven Eagell Milton Keynes was named Toyota Retailer of the Year, with the Chelmsford branch runner-up.

Steven Eagell also picked up wins for aftersales (Aylesbury), used vehicles (Milton Keynes) and Toyota financial services (Romford)

In addition, the Peterborough branch was runner-up in the business category.

CEO Steven Eagell – who recently spoke exclusively to Car Dealer Live – said: ‘It gives me enormous pride and pleasure for the group to be recognised by Toyota with these awards.

‘2020 was a tumultuous year, with challenges none of us could have foreseen and have certainly never experienced before – a global pandemic, showroom closures and the resultant huge shift in consumer behaviour.

‘Our ability to adapt both swiftly and efficiently and change the way we work to fit with the “new normal” has ensured we have continued to succeed.

‘These awards are testament to the hard work, positive attitude and continued focus on our customer experience from the whole team at Steven Eagell throughout these unprecedented times.

‘They can all be hugely proud of their contribution to this performance.’

The group has 22 Toyota and eight Lexus dealerships in the south-east and east of England as well as the West Midlands.