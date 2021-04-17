Toyota and Lexus super dealer Steven Eagell has revealed the secrets to his success in an exclusive Car Dealer Live interview.

The interview features in the latest digital issue of Car Dealer



The interview also took place on Car Dealer Live

Eagell would have been placed just inside the top 20 of the Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable car dealers at 19th last year had his accounts arrived in time for inclusion.

In 2019, the group turned over £448m with EBITDA profit of £12.6m – for 2020 he says the numbers will be even better.

In the interview he reveals what has driven this success and chats about whether he would ever deviate away from Toyota and Lexus and partner with another brand.

Last year, Eagell completed the acquisition of two more Lexus and four Toyota sites from the Vantage Motor Group taking his dealership count to 30.

Eagell says: ‘Would we ever expand with another manufacturer? Of course it’s wrong to say no we wouldn’t, who knows? Possibly.

‘But from my point of view I’m not interested in having businesses for the sake of businesses.

‘However, if we did ever expand with another brand it would be with Toyota’s blessing first.’

