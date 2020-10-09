Hundreds of Skoda dealers in more than a dozen countries have helped to develop a smartphone app that can figure out if the engine needs work doing to it.

Garage technicians hold the phone near the engine to record its sound as it’s running.

The recording is converted to a picture of the varying frequencies, which artificial intelligence (AI) then analyses against stored data to uncover discrepancies.

It can not only tell that something is wrong but also what is wrong and suggest servicing measures.

Developed in-house by Skoda, the app has a success rate of some 90 per cent at the moment.

It can interpret 10 patterns, including problems with the air conditioning compressor, steering and clutches in the automatic gearbox.

A total of 245 Skoda dealerships in 14 countries contributed to the project by sharing recordings for the software’s learning process and trying out the app.

Stanislav Pekař, head of aftersales at Skoda, said: ‘Sound Analyser is a prime example of the new opportunities digitalisation at Skoda can create, even in terms of aftersales.

‘We will continue to consistently use artificial intelligence technologies to offer our customers an even more personalised service, thus enhancing the customer experience even further.’

The Czech car manufacturer says it is putting AI at the heart of its digitalisation strategy, using apps such as the Sound Analyser to solve specific problems.