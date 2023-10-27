Skoda offers sneak peek at new Superb with official reveal expected next week

Skoda has offered social media users an early sneak peek at its new Superb ahead of the car’s full reveal next week.

The model, which will become the fourth generation Superb once released, is officially set to be unveiled on Skoda’s YouTube channel on November 2.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Czech brand from offering up several hints about the car, with a series of teaser images released ahead of the big day.

Billed as the firm’s new ‘internal combustion engine flagship’, the new car would appear to take a number of styling cues from the new Kodiaq SUV.

From the images provided, the Superb has been been given upgraded LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with ‘crystalline elements’.

Commenting on what customers can expect, Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said:: ‘The Superb has traditionally shaped Skoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that.

‘Its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined and dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling.’

The images released by Skoda suggest that the Superb will will continue to be offered in in both estate and hatchback layouts.

Bosses also say the latest car is both longer and taller than its predecessors, meaning that practicality should be improved further.

Since its inception in 1934, our ICE flagship #SkodaSuperb has undergone a remarkable evolution. Curious about its journey? Check out the transformation in this video created using #AI. The all-new Škoda Superb debuts on 2 November 2023. Don’t miss the #SuperbPremiere! pic.twitter.com/8q8G28KTwB — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) October 24, 2023

The outfit has also revealed that both both headroom and luggage compartment space have grown ‘considerably’.

Given that the previous-generation Skoda Superb Estate offered an impressive 625 litres of space with the seats in place, this new version is likely to eclipse many of its rivals when it comes to outright practicality.

In terms of powertrains, the new Superb is expected to be offered with a number of petrol and diesel options, while a plug-in hybrid version looks likely.

You can see the full reveal on Skoda’s YouTube channel next Thursday (Nov 2).