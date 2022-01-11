Log in

Car News

Skoda reveals design of all-electric Enyaq Coupe

  • Design sketch gives first official look at new electric coupe-SUV
  • The Coupe will sit alongside Enyaq SUV but with a slight price increase
  • Model gets full unveiling later this month

Time 57 seconds ago

Skoda has released a design sketch of its new Enyaq Coupe iV as it readies the model for launch.

The Coupe is a more rakish version of the Enyaq iV all-electric SUV, and will rival models like the new Volkswagen ID.5 – itself a coupe-version of the ID.4 SUV.

The new image shows off the Coupe’s sloping roofline, body-coloured trim and more aggressive looking front bumper.

Advert

Skoda is aiming for best-in-class aerodynamics and claims the Enyaq Coupe achieves a drag coefficient of 0.234.

It’s likely the Coupe will share the standard Enyaq’s battery and motor hardware of 58kWh and 77kWh and the choice of two- and four-wheel drive.

However, thanks to its more slippery shape, the coupe-SUV could offer a slight boost to the 333 miles currently on offer in the standard Enyaq 80 SUV.

The Coupe might be offered in the same trim levels as the standard SUV, but media reports speculate Skoda could finally launch a hot electric vRS with the Coupe.

Advert

If it does, a vRS Coupe would more than likely use the same dual-motor set-up and 296bhp output of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

The Enyaq Coupe iV will be debuted in Prague on January 31.

UK sales could begin by the end of the year and would command a small premium over the standard Enyaq SUV, which is priced from £34,850.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51