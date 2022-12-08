Skoda Superb – Used Executive Car of the Year Winner 2022

Judges have voted the Skoda Superb as the best Used Executive Car of the Year.

The Czech-built limo snatched the win in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2022, beating off some seriously premium competition.

The judging panel admired the Superb’s quality feel, smart image and value-for-money proposition in the used car market.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Skoda isn’t the first brand you’d think of for executive car choices – but the value for money the Superb represents continues to impress dealers and customers alike.

‘The Superb’s strong range of engines, including a powerful petrol and company car driver-friendly plug-in hybrid, as well as its hugely spacious interior, means it’s a hit for many a used car buyer.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘It isn’t the newest executive car any more, but the Superb’s qualities still shine through.

‘The Superb’s super-smart design still cuts a dash in the corporate car park, plus its plush-feeling interior is a really comfortable and relaxing place to be.’

Picking up the award was Harriet Venters, Skoda product manager.

‘This feels amazing,’ she said. ‘It is my first year here at the Used Car Awards with the Skoda brand and it’s a really amazing opportunity.

‘There are so many things about the Superb but it’s the customer reaction to the car that really means so much. That is really what these awards are for.

‘The evening has been amazing and is a really great opportunity to meet people in the industry and also understand what this car means to people.

‘It’s been really great.’

Pictured from left to right: Gareth Jones, G3 Vehicle Auctions’ digital director, Harriet Venters, Skoda UK, and Mike Brewer