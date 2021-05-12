Skoda trials augmented reality glasses to help technicians

Skoda is testing a new labour-saving piece of technology for its technicians – augmented reality glasses.

The specs, called HoloLens glasses, allow manuals, maintenance checklists and other key documents to be projected as holographic images into the user’s field of vision.

Its purpose is you save technicians time by quickly checking information without having to stop working.

More than that, the augmented reality images can be shared via video calls to other users who may be working remotely.

In a workshop, for instance, engineers can also scan a QR code on equipment and immediately see documents that will show them step-by-step videos and photos regarding the operation.

Then, when a task has been completed, it can be ticked off a list simply by waving their hand ‘in’ the hologram.

Miroslav Kroupa, head of brand management at Skoda Auto, explained: ‘As part of our current pilot project, we are relying on augmented reality to optimise the maintenance and repair of our machines and to minimise the error rate.

‘With the HoloLens glasses, our technicians have all the relevant information at a glance at all times and can concentrate fully on their work at the same time. In this way, the AR glasses help to further increase work safety.

‘The tool makes it possible to exchange information flexibly anywhere and at any time, even with colleagues at other locations or in different time zones.

‘This speeds up maintenance processes significantly and is an enormous advantage, especially in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Furthermore, the glasses add gamification elements to everyday work and inspire young candidates for technical professions.’

The HoloLens is made up of a set of actual glasses linked to a camera-projector unit.

Their design allows for ‘excellent’ peripheral vision, with the virtual information seamlessly integrating with the real environment. They can also be flipped up at any time.