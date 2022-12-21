SMMT vows to continue fighting ‘dangerous’ plans to extend gap between MOTs

The SMMT has again spoken out against plans to extend the gap between MOTs to two years, saying the proposals would be ‘damaging to road safety’.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the trade body, says the outfit is working closely with the government to prevent changes to the current system.

The Tories are said to be considering a number of tweaks to MOTs, including proposals to only test vehicles once they reach four-years-old.

However, Hawes says that extended intervals between tests would be detrimental to both air quality and businesses.

He is now expecting further consultations with the government on the issue next year and has pledged to fight any changes.

‘The SMMT now working closely with government over suggestions that MOT intervals be shifted from 3-1-1 to 4-1-1 or, even worse, to 4-2-2,’ he said.

‘We have continued to make a solid and united case that extended intervals are damaging to road safety, air quality and business.

‘Next year we expect renewed consultation on this issue and how the test can be developed in line with emissions requirements, to support decarbonisation and air quality goals and capture newer technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems.

‘As more of the latest vehicles begin to undertake their first MOT, it raises the need for discussions regarding the incorporation of safety recalls into the testing process.

‘This would allow vehicle owners to be alerted to any campaigns as an advisory, something SMMT is firmly advocating. It is essential that MOT testing is developed to maintain the highest levels of safety for the vehicles on our roads and that it remains an essential part of vehicle ownership.

‘As vehicle technology – safety, emissions, and indeed the whole powertrain itself – evolves, it is vitally important that test also evolves such that it is fit for the future as well as the present.’