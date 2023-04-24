Snakes alive! Car dealer delivery driver is confronted by slippery customer

A wildlife sanctuary came to the rescue of a car dealership delivery driver who was confronted by a snake!

The driver had been taking the car from the dealership at Tipton, where it had been valeted, to a customer in Melton Mowbray last Wednesday when he stopped en route at Willington Services on the A38 in Derbyshire, Car Dealer was told.

But after he pulled over in the Vauxhall Insignia, a corn snake suddenly made its presence known, dangling from the dashboard.

Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue, which is based in Etwall, Derbyshire, was called and volunteer Mark Walker rushed to the scene to get the snake out, but it proved to be a slippery customer, slithering off under the seat and disappearing among the metalwork out of reach.

Rescuers get to work on the Vauxhall Insignia to free the snake

Lindsay Newell, founder of the charity, said to Car Dealer that the AA was contacted about the conundrum, and the rescue service suggested taking the car to pieces but the dealership flatly refused.

She told Car Dealer that they then turned to her father Chris, who lives in Burton, and has a shed of equipment and tool.

With the snake stubbornly staying out of reach, the driver was persuaded to take the Insignia to him, and a group effort resulted in the eventual successful retrieval of the non-venomous reptile – despite it trying to bite volunteer Mark!

It had found a hole where the passenger seat is attached to the vehicle frame and went under there, leaving only its tail on view and tantalisingly out of reach.

In the end, the passenger side seat, carpet and plastic trims were all removed to get to it, since it kept slithering further into the car and ended up wrapping itself round the electrical looms.

‘We saw its scales using the light from an iPhone and were then able to reach it,’ Lindsay told Car Dealer.

In a post on the charity’s Facebook page, she said: ‘With me securing the tail end and mid-section, Mark finally got to the head (tried to bite him) and the snake was encouraged out.

‘Everything was put back in place and secured again and the gentleman was able to continue his journey.

‘Luckily the customer was very understanding. I’m sure they wouldn’t want a snake with their purchase!’

Mystery surrounds where the snake could have come from, but Lindsay told Car Dealer: ‘People do dump them, or it could have been an escapee.

‘It may have gone to the car because it was warm. When we rescued it, the snake was cold, so it must have been there for a few days.’

She added that corn snakes can survive without food for months, but they do need water eventually.

The snake is still at the centre, where it is said to be ‘doing well and is much more active and has an attitude’.

Pictures by kind courtesy of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue