Social media plays a crucial role in used car sales these days.

But it’s not enough simply to have a presence on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, it’s how dealerships use them that makes all the difference to buyers.

SW Car Supermarket – which was also highly commended in the Used Car Supermarket category – has certainly used it to its advantage, and our judges said that it posted really high-quality content to engage with its customers.

Anton Khan, chief executive of SW Car Supermarket Group, said: ‘It goes without saying that we’re very happy to be highly commended. In fact, it means a hell of a lot.

‘Utilising our social media channels is a big priority for us and an important part of our business. There’s stiff competition out there, so we’re really pleased to have been recognised for our social media presence within the used car market.

‘Social interactions across our platforms drove over 47 per cent of all website traffic in December, which is a fantastic conversion rate.’

Director of operations John Marshall added: ‘How we operate on social media is very important to us and provides a platform to continue building our brand.

‘It’s an important lead generator and we never underestimate the importance of its place in our business.’

Khan said: ‘To be recognised for our social media presence in such a saturated market is great testament to what we do.

‘We’ve always respected the importance of social media and its place in our business, so we’re happy to invest the time in making it the best it can be.’

Marshall continued: ‘We are fully invested in our social media side of the business and the positive impact it can have – this is something that we’ve never underestimated or taken for granted.

‘We appreciate there are no quick wins either and that we have to move with the times and consistently review our social strategic approach. This award is a fantastic pat on the back for us and gives us great assurance that our formula is working.’

Khan highlighted what made SW Car Supermarket different, saying: ‘We deliver a new car experience to our customers and I never get tired of seeing the response we get when customers walk through the showroom doors.

‘We aim to provide that “wow factor” and offer an unbeatable service in terms of variety and value.

‘We also take the well-being of our staff very seriously – now so more than ever – and have implemented various practices to support their mental health in the workplace.

Marshall expanded on that, saying: ‘We’re all about the customer’s experience – right from the moment they set their foot in our showroom, through to the handover of a vehicle and the aftersales service we provide.

‘I enjoy being on the shop floor, talking to customers and getting an understanding of what they like and don’t like, and how they’ve found their experience and what we can do better.

‘Their feedback is so important to us and enables us to go that extra mile.

SW Car Supermarket currently operates from two locations in Peterborough, with a combined stock of some 2,000 used cars, but it recently bought two more sites and will be able to offer another 700 to 800 used cars. It’s going to move into the used van sector too, offering some 300 LCVs.

One of the sites will be turned into a new workshop with 25 ramps, plus additional handover space, and it’s hoped to open both in March, with more jobs in the offing, too.

Marshall said: ‘We’re very excited about our expansion plans and providing employment opportunities locally. We’re going to be recruiting up to 50 new members of staff to help us operate the two new sites.’

He finished by praising the Used Car Awards, saying: ‘It’s a great opportunity for us to highlight the hard work of everyone here at SW.

‘In such a saturated market, being shortlisted for such an award can really set us apart from the competition and give us all a real morale boost – especially in these tough times. Thank you for the commendation!’

W: swcarsupermarket.uk

T: 01733 829866

