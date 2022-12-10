Sources claim Apple is scaling back self-driving car plans with vehicle unlikely to appear before 2026

Apple has delayed the timeframe for its ambitious self-driving car, with sources now saying the vehicle is unlikely to be revealed before 2026.

The tech giant had previously been planning to launch the car – codenamed Project Titan – in 2025, but technological restraints mean that’s no longer possible.

Multiple reports suggest that executives at the California-based firm have come to realise that current technology can’t support the project.

The fully autonomous EV would have had no steering wheel or pedals but it is now believed the idea has been scaled back.

Automotive News Europe reports that bosses are considering a simpler design that would include more traditional features.

A source close to the project claimed the rethought vehicle would only support full autonomous capability on highways.

A spokeswoman for Apple declined to comment on the latest reports.

The secretive project is being overseen by Kevin Lynch, who previously managed software operations for the Apple Watch.

Last year, Hyundai was forced to deny rumours that it was in talks with Apple over developing autonomous vehicles.