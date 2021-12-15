Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year sponsored by Blue Motor Finance, Winner: SuperMini UK

The award for Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year was hard fought for at the 2021 Used Car Awards, but in the end it was SuperMini UK that collected top honours.

The Nottingham-based firm won glowing reviews from our judges, who were impressed with its great website, excellent customer service and top knowledge of the cars that it sells.

Our mystery shoppers were also offered a top-rate service, which was enough for SuperMini UK to take this year’s gong.

The dealership specialises in used Minis and previously won at the 2018 Used Car Awards, when it collected the prize for the Used Car Dealership of the Year for up to 50 cars.

Now, three years on, bosses were thrilled to be collecting a gong again.

Mathew Clarke, owner of SuperMini UK, said: ‘This one came out of the blue a little bit. We specialise in Minis and everyone knows us as the Mini people. To get the recognition as a specialist really means the world.’

Shortlisted for this award:

Nicholas Mee & Company

Pilote Classics

Premier GT

Quirks Car Company

SuperMini UK

SuperMini UK, which also offers competitive finance packages as well as services, MOTs and repairs, beat stiff competition from the highly commended pair of Pilote Classics and Quirks Car Company to take top spot.

Among those to be impressed by their performance was Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott, who said they stood out from the crowd.

‘The specialist car dealerships out there have to know their products inside out and the team behind SuperMini certainly do,’ he commented.

‘The team aced our mystery shopping with the impeccable knowledge of Minis and they have superb feedback online.

‘They were the standout winner in our Specialist Used Car Dealership category and should be very proud of their achievement!’

We weren’t the only ones to be impressed by the dealership, as its website is awash with five-star reviews from customers.

Staff at the Alfreton Road dealership are praised for their customer service skills, and the smooth car-buying process is also highlighted.

Pictured from left are Barry Potter, regional director of category sponsor Blue Motor Finance, Stephenie Clarke, Mathew Clarke and Mike Brewer

W: www.superminiuk.com

T: 0115 942 1901

To find out more about the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 click here.