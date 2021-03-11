Motor retail tech firm iVendi is to almost double the number of its staff over the next three years as it looks to expand across Europe.

The Colwyn Bay-based business currently has 85 employees, with some 50 people in its product and technology departments.

By 2024, though, it plans to have more than 100 software developers out of a company-wide staff total of 155.

Chief executive James Tew said an ‘ambitious’ recruitment campaign for developers was now under way.

‘Over the past few years, we have developed a market-leading vehicle retailing platform that is replicable and scalable across multiple markets, and already in use by thousands of dealers in the UK and Germany.

‘Our plan is to maximise our presence in these existing markets while also looking to expand into other countries across Europe.

‘We have created strong foundations and now intend to build imaginatively on our achievements to date.’

He added: ‘Having a developer team that is far in excess of the capabilities of our competitors, both in terms of capacity and ability, is an important part of this strategy.

‘Our aim is to deliver existing and new solutions faster and more effectively than anyone else.’

He added that iVendi intended expanding the connected retail concept that unified the Engage, Convert and Transact product range it had launched over the past year.